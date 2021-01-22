6 shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Six people were shot, two fatally Thursday in Chicago, including a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle with a woman, 24, about 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when three people approached on foot and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, the right side of his body and back, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m., according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

The woman suffered one graze wound to the head and another graze wound to the right thigh, police said. She was transported to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized.

A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting about 40 minutes earlier in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

He was standing outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.

The man, 29, was outside about 4:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 96th Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two men were shot and seriously wounded early Thursday morning while seated in a vehicle in Englewood on the South Side.

A shooter in a passing SUV opened fire at the men about 4 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old was struck in the right side of his face, while a 41-year-old man was struck in the chest and grazed by a bullet on his face, police said. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Four people were shot Wednesday citywide.