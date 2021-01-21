4 people shot Wednesday in Chicago

Four people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 25-year-old man who was shot in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Lituanica Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck on the right side of his buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side. About 11:20 p.m., he was standing outside in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck twice in his lower legs and once in his buttocks. The boy was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown because the boy was uncooperative with officers.

A man was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and thigh, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 27-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was in a home about 4:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Union Avenue when the dispute broke out and someone shot the man in the lower right leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.