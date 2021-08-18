6 shot, 4 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old who was fatally shot in Little Village on the West Side.

About 7:20 p.m., the teen was near a sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Harding Avenue when two people approached and one opened fire, Chicago Police said. He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified yet.

About an hour prior, a man was shot to death on the Far South Side. About 6:10 p.m., the 28-year-old was found on the porch of a residence on the 300 block of East 131st Place with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

A man was killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. The 31-year-old was near a sidewalk about 2:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone approached him and unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

A person was found fatally shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side. About 2 a.m., the unidentified male was found outside in the 700 block of East 132nd Street, with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are questioning a person of interest.

In non-fatal shootings, a 63-year-old woman was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 11:15 p.m., she was at home asleep in the 3300 block of West Washington Boulevard, when she heard several shots fired through a window and felt a pain, police said. She was struck in the back, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she is in good condition.

One other person was shot.

Five people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday citywide.