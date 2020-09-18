6 shot in Chicago Thursday

article

Six people were injured by gunfire Thursday throughout Chicago.

The latest shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

A 29-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the first block of South Austin Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. She was grazed on her back and taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

About two hours before that, two men were shot and critically injured in Gresham on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 5:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police. A 29-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other man, also 29, was struck multiple times and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

RELATED: Chicago homicides up 52%, with vast majority of victims Black or Latino

Advertisement

Earlier that afternoon, a 19-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 1:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lithuanian Plaza when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV, police said. He went to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the foot.

Less than three hours before that, another man was shot in Gresham.

The 29-year-old was driving about 10:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Emerald Avenue when someone opened fire from another vehicle, according to police. He was shot in his head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting injured a 35-year-old woman in a home in Princeton Park on the South Side.

About 12:33 a.m., she was sitting in the living room of a home in the 200 block of West 91st Street when someone fired shots through the back door of the home, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago in good condition with a graze wound to her left elbow.

Seven people were shot across Chicago on Wednesday, one of them fatally.