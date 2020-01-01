6 shot on New Year’s Eve in Chicago

Six people were shot in Chicago on the last day of 2019, including a teenage boy who was critically wounded in Brainerd on the South Side.

The boy, 16, was standing on the sidewalk about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue when a male approached him, Chicago police said. The male pulled out a firearm and shot him in the chest and abdomen.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The last shooting of the year wounded a 29-year-old man in Austin on the West Side.

He was a passenger in a vehicle about 9:18 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV fired shots, police said. The man was shot three times in the leg, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in Burnside on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 2 p.m. in the 700 block of East 92nd Place when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man was hit in the hand and hip, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Another man was shot in Austin during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The man, 20, was walking on the sidewalk about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when two males walked up to him and demanded property, police said.

One of the males opened fire, striking the man in the leg, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Early Tuesday, a man was critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 22, was outside about 2:10 a.m. when he was shot in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the back and torso, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical in critical condition.

There were no known witnesses to the shooting and the circumstances were not immediately known, police said.

The first shooting of New Year’s Eve left a man injured in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 44, was arguing with another male about 1:05 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Sangamon Street when the male pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with two gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s shootings follow a Monday in which seven people were shot — one of them fatally.