Chicago crime: 6 shot, 1 fatally, on West Side, police say

The Brief Six people were shot, including one fatally, on the city's West Side early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene of a large gathering and found the victims. It was unclear what led to the shooting.



The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. La Crosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:48 a.m. to a large gathering where multiple people had been shot.

They found six victims:

A 22-year-old woman who was shot in the back. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the right elbow. She was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and left arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police did not identify the victim who was killed.

Area detectives are investigating.