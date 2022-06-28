6 suburban Chicago voting sites to stay open late

Six suburban polling places will stay open an hour late Tuesday evening, the Cook County Clerk’s Office announced.

The voting sites received a court order to stay open until 8 p.m. due to late openings, the clerk’s office said.

The sites that are staying open late are:

Kennedy School, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights, Illinois (Bloom Township Precinct 12);

Golf Middle School, 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove, Illinois (Niles Township Precinct);

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park, Illinois (Proviso Township, Precinct 14);

Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview, Illinois (Proviso Township, Precinct 44);

Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview, Illinois (Proviso Township, Precinct 86); and

Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Rd., Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The remaining 1,424 suburban precincts will close their regular time of 7 p.m.

Suburban voters can visit cookcountyclerk.com for more information.