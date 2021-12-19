6 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure at an Evanston church

Six people were taken to the hospital following high exposure to carbon monoxide in an Evanston church, according to Chief Martin Rafacz.

It happened around 12:45 p.m., when fire officials were called to Mount Pisgah Ministry Inc., located in the 1800 block of Church Street.

When officials got inside the building, a carbon monoxide alarm went off, Rafacz said. Levels were reading above 500 parts per million.

Officials immediately began to evacuate the building. Eleven people needed medical attention, and six people were taken to area hospitals.

Initial reports indicate the source of the leak originated from the furnace, according to the city.

All equipment that could have possibly caused the leak was shut down within the building, and levels appear to be subsiding, Rafacz said.