6 tornadoes touched down in Chicagoland Sunday night: NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday that six tornadoes touched down across the Chicagoland area during Sunday night's severe weather.

The confirmation comes just hours after the NWS announced that at least five tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Monday night.

Sunday's tornadoes, all rated EF-0, occurred in the following locations:

La Grange to Cicero

Esmond

St. Charles

Elburn

Midway Airport to Bronzeville

Englewood to Jackson Park

From the city of Chicago to its suburbs, damage reports mounted after Sunday's event. Incidents ranged from roof damage to blown-over trees and light poles. In one case, a tree and a light pole fell on a car at 3450 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The car's owner, who had just moved to Chicago, had parked in front of her new apartment building before the storm struck.

Throughout the city, trees landed on houses and cars, and the lakefront saw significant damage, with strong winds breaking trees from Grant Park through Lincoln Park. The storm was loud and threatening, as residents described the intense weather.

"The wind was incredible," said Trish Cordes, who watched from her apartment window. "The lightning was really, really ferocious, the booms, of course. And then I watched down here where the buses were trying to turn around and it was crazy because they were just big buses and they couldn’t turn around. The cops were all over."

"It was just absolutely outrageous," added Sam Cordes. "I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever seen wind blow like that and it was blowing so hard, the rain wasn't coming down, it was going horizontally and lightning, lightning everywhere and big thunder booms. It was just incredible."

The severe weather continued into Monday, producing at least five more tornadoes across the region, according to the NWS. One person in Cedar Lake, Indiana, was killed during these storms.

Damage surveys for the Monday night storms are ongoing as officials work to assess the full impact.