Man stabs 6 in self-defense against attack by girlfriend’s friends and relatives in Carol Stream: police

A man allegedly stabbed six people, possibly in self-defense, while several people hit and kicked him Tuesday night in suburban Carol Stream.

Officers showed up to the “chaotic scene” of a domestic stabbing about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Quail Run Court, according to a statement from Carol Stream police.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 34-year-old man who lives in the apartment was attacked by several relatives and friends of his girlfriend who lives with him, police said.

“It is reported that, in an attempt to defend himself, the man stabbed six individuals while they hit and kicked him,” police said.

Six people with stab wounds were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested.