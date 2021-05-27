6-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Joliet

A 6-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman have died after a head-on traffic crash Wednesday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to the collision in the area of Channahon Road and Hollywood Road about 6:22 p.m., Joliet police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a sedan driven by Sara L. Altiery, 27, veered into westbound traffic on Channahon Road, and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Joliet man, police said.

Altiery and a 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the sedan were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where the boy died of his injuries. Altiery was pronounced dead on Thursday morning, according to Joliet police.

A 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl who were also passengers in the sedan were transported to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Silver Cross Hospital and then flown to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joliet police continue to investigate the crash.