6-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 6-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman have died after a head-on traffic crash Wednesday night in southwest suburban Joliet.
Officers responded to the collision in the area of Channahon Road and Hollywood Road about 6:22 p.m., Joliet police said.
A preliminary investigation found that a sedan driven by Sara L. Altiery, 27, veered into westbound traffic on Channahon Road, and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Joliet man, police said.
Altiery and a 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the sedan were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where the boy died of his injuries. Altiery was pronounced dead on Thursday morning, according to Joliet police.
A 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl who were also passengers in the sedan were transported to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was transported to Silver Cross Hospital and then flown to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Joliet police continue to investigate the crash.