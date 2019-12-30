6-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 6-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The boy was walking with a man on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the area of 83rd Street and Exchange Avenue when they heard a gunshot, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and a family member took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.