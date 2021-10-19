6-year-old girl grazed in West Englewood drive-by

A 6-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire in a drive-by Tuesday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was sitting on a porch with family members about 9:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Seeley Avenue when a black Dodge Charger passed by and someone inside opened fire, grazing her twice in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

Police say one of the adults the girl was sitting with may have been the intended target.

No one was in custody.

