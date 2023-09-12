60-year-old man dead after being thrown from motorcycle in suburban crash

A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Lake County over the weekend.

At about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at Lake Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in Unincorporated Antioch.

When officers arrived, they found that a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

According to preliminary information, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 60-year-old Mark Basil from Salem, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on Lake Avenue and approaching Hillcrest Avenue.

At the same time, a Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Antioch, was traveling northbound on Lake Avenue.

The driver of the Volkswagen made a left turn onto Hillcrest Avenue, directly in front of the motorcycle, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Basil, was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Volkswagen.

Upon impact, Basil was thrown from the motorcycle. Both he and driver of the Volkswagen were transported to an area hospital with what were initially described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office was notified that Basil had died at the hospital. Preliminary results of the Lake County Coroner’s investigation indicate that he died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash investigation is currently being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.