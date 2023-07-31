60-year-old man riding bike caught in crossfire, shot in the arm on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was shot and wounded Monday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side.

At about 3:51 p.m., a 60-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 9700 block of South Merrill when an unknown offender walking down the street produced a handgun and fired shots toward another person, police said.

The man was caught in the crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.