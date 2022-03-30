60-year-old man struck by gunfire while driving in Bridgeport

A man was shot while driving Wednesday in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 60-year-old was driving around 2:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 28th Street when someone in the car in front of him started shooting at him, police said.

He was grazed by a bullet to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

