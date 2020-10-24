6,161 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 63 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.