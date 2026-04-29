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Chicago man charged in 2024 crash that killed 18-year-old: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 29, 2026 8:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Christian Rios, 24, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a 2024 crash.
    • Police say he was speeding when he crashed into another car and then a building on South Ashland Avenue.
    • An 18-year-old passenger was killed in the crash; Rios was arrested on April 28.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after the 2024 crash that killed an 18-year-old teen, according to Chicago police.

Christian Rios, 24, has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Rios was arrested on April 28.

Christian Rios, 24, of Chicago

He was identified as the suspect who was driving at a high speed in the 3500 block of S. Ashland Avenue on Oct. 1, 2024. Police say Rios crashed into a car and then hit a building, which fatally injured an 18-year-old male passenger.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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