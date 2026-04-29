Chicago man charged in 2024 crash that killed 18-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after the 2024 crash that killed an 18-year-old teen, according to Chicago police.
Christian Rios, 24, has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Rios was arrested on April 28.
Christian Rios, 24, of Chicago
He was identified as the suspect who was driving at a high speed in the 3500 block of S. Ashland Avenue on Oct. 1, 2024. Police say Rios crashed into a car and then hit a building, which fatally injured an 18-year-old male passenger.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.