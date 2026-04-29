Chicago HS students use coffee to support families of fallen first responders

The Brief Students at Saint Patrick High School launched a student-run drive-thru café. 100% of opening day proceeds went to families of fallen first responders. The fundraiser honored a fallen Chicago police officer and firefighter.



A morning coffee run took on a much deeper meaning in Chicago on Wednesday.

Students at Saint Patrick High School launched their first-ever "Brother Joe’s Café" drive-thru and turned opening day into a fundraiser for the families of fallen first responders.

Every dollar raised is going to the families of Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew and Chicago Firefighter Michael Altman.

The backstory:

The drive-thru café is completely run by students as part of a business program at Saint Patrick High School.

Students took orders, made drinks, and delivered them to a steady stream of cars during the morning rush.

Opening day ran from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the school’s parking lot.

All proceeds are being donated to the families of two fallen first responders:

Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew, who died in a shooting at Swedish Hospital

Chicago Firefighter Michael Altman, who died while fighting a fire in Rogers Park

Some first responders also stopped by to show their support.

What they're saying:

Students say the lesson behind the project goes far beyond business.

"I think this school teaches us the most important thing is to give back, and it would just be wrong to take money for this," said Rocco Moroko, a junior at Saint Patrick High School. "Giving back to that family, you know they are less fortunate than you, they’re in grief, so this is really important to them."

Customers say they were just as eager to support the cause.

"Today is awesome," said Anna Marie Alberti Hearn. "I knew they wanted to give back, and having all the proceeds going to the two fallen - sorry, I get emotional over this - the two fallen police and CFD people, I think is just wonderful. I think it’s a really good thing."

"The whole situation is tragic and so unfortunate, so preventable," said Demetrio Javier. "It’s awesome that these kids have the knowledge and the kind of thought process to help the families and those impacted as much as possible. So every little bit helps, and so like I said we are going to support in these types of situations."

"This is awesome," said Jennifer Hegener. "I love that the boys are doing this, and I love that all the proceeds are going to a really good cause for the fallen officers that have served our city."