63-year-old man reported missing from West Pullman

A 63-year-old man has been missing from West Pullman since September, according to Chicago police.

Charles Lockridge was last seen Sept. 1 in the 11700 block of South Justine Street, police said.

Police described Lockridge as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound man with gray hair and black eyes.

Lockridge suffers from an illness that requires medication, and may frequent homeless shelters in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.