Police are searching for a 64-year-old woman reported missing from Ashburn on the South Side.

Mary Wallace was last seen Saturday near 75th and Trumbull Street, driving a Blue Toyota, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Wallace was wearing a light-colored hat and a cream or beige-colored blazer jacket, police said.

She is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.