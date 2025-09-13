65-year-old man charged with murder, kidnapping, sexual assault of woman on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual assault of a 36-year-old woman, according to police.
What we know:
Gregory Hudson, 65, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of concealing a homicide, one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, one felony count of arson, and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Hudson was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of W. 113th Street.
He was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 36-year-old woman earlier that day. The victim was found dead in the 6500 block of S. Damen Avenue.
Gregory Hudson, 65 (Chicago Police Department)
What's next:
Hudson's next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.