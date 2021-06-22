65-year-old man missing since last week from Humboldt Park

article

A 65-year-old man has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Allen Brown was last seen Thursday and is missing from his home in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Brown is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a brown complexion, police said. He walks with a limp and may shuffle his feet as he walks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8355.