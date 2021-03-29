65-year-old shot at after fender bender on Tri-State at Deerfield

A 65-year-old Ingleside man was shot at after a minor crash on the Tri-State Tollway Sunday morning in Lake County.

He was driving in the eastbound lanes shortly before noon near Deerfield Road after being rear-ended, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the other car began shooting at the victim’s vehicle after the crash, but didn’t hit him, state police said.

The shooter drove off before troopers arrived, state police said. No injuries were reported.