66-year-old man robbed, shot in the chest near Chicago bank

A man was shot and robbed near a bank in Chatham early Friday.

Just before 2 a.m., a 66-year-old man was in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when he was approached by two young males, who were armed with handguns, police said.

The offenders demanded and took the man's property. One of the offenders then fired shots at the victim.

The man was shot in the right side of his chest and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.