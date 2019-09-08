68-year-old man missing from Brighton Park

article

A 69-year-old Croatian man was reported missing Sunday from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Vladimir “Vlatko” Petrusic was in Chicago with his family and was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said. He may be driving a blue 2005 Ford Focus with Oregon plates.

Police described Petrusic as a 5-foot-11, 220-pound man with blue eyes, gray hair and a light complexion.

Petrusic is known to frequent churches, especially those in the area of 28th Street and Princeton Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about Petrusic’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.