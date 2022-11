article

A 68-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's South Side.

Police say Daryl Parham was last seen in the Englewood neighborhood near 59th Street and Princeton Avenue.

Parham is 5'5, 130 lbs., he has brown eyes and is bald. His last known contact was on Oct. 1.

Police say he has a large scare on his head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Contact Area One SVU detectives if you know this individual's whereabouts.