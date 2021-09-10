Expand / Collapse search

7 armed robberies reported in Streeterville, River North in the last 2 weeks

River North
Three armed robberies reported within minutes and blocks of each other in River North

CHICAGO - Seven armed robberies have been reported in River North, Streeterville and the Loop since Aug. 29.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded their property, police said.

The suspects with then take the victim's property and flee the scene in a white SUV or a black Honda CRV.

The robberies have occurred at the locations and times below:

  • 400 block of East Illinois Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
  • 600 block of North Fairbanks Court on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
  • 100 block of West Hubbard Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
  • 1100 block of South Wabash on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
  • 600 block of North La Salle Drive on Sept. 9 in the morning hours
  • 200 block of West Erie Street on Sept. 9 in the morning hours
  • 300 block of West Ontario Street on Sept, 9 in the morning hours

The offenders are described as three to four African American males and one African American female armed with handguns, police said.