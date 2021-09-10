7 armed robberies reported in Streeterville, River North in the last 2 weeks

Seven armed robberies have been reported in River North, Streeterville and the Loop since Aug. 29.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded their property, police said.

The suspects with then take the victim's property and flee the scene in a white SUV or a black Honda CRV.

The robberies have occurred at the locations and times below:

400 block of East Illinois Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours

600 block of North Fairbanks Court on Aug. 29 in the morning hours

100 block of West Hubbard Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours

1100 block of South Wabash on Aug. 29 in the morning hours

600 block of North La Salle Drive on Sept. 9 in the morning hours

200 block of West Erie Street on Sept. 9 in the morning hours

300 block of West Ontario Street on Sept, 9 in the morning hours

The offenders are described as three to four African American males and one African American female armed with handguns, police said.