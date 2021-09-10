7 armed robberies reported in Streeterville, River North in the last 2 weeks
CHICAGO - Seven armed robberies have been reported in River North, Streeterville and the Loop since Aug. 29.
In each incident, the suspects approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded their property, police said.
The suspects with then take the victim's property and flee the scene in a white SUV or a black Honda CRV.
The robberies have occurred at the locations and times below:
- 400 block of East Illinois Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
- 600 block of North Fairbanks Court on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
- 100 block of West Hubbard Street on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
- 1100 block of South Wabash on Aug. 29 in the morning hours
- 600 block of North La Salle Drive on Sept. 9 in the morning hours
- 200 block of West Erie Street on Sept. 9 in the morning hours
- 300 block of West Ontario Street on Sept, 9 in the morning hours
The offenders are described as three to four African American males and one African American female armed with handguns, police said.