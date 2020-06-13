7 displaced in Greater Grand Crossing 2-alarm fire

article

An extra-alarm fire left seven people displaced Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the third floor of a three-story apartment building in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze was under control shortly before 3 a.m., the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, but the Illinois Department of Human Services was called to assist five adults and two children with housing, according to fire officials. Warming buses were also brought to the scene for affected residents.