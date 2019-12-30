7-Eleven employee shot during attempted robbery in Dunning

An employee was shot and wounded Monday morning during an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

A gunman walked into the business about 7:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of West Irving Park Road and demanded money from the front register, Chicago police said. A law enforcement source said it was a 7-Eleven.

He shot an employee in his torso and left without taking any money, police said. The gunman wore a hooded sweatshirt with “space” written on the front.

The employee, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said. No arrests have been made.