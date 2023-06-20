7 hurt, 5 seriously, in crash on Chicago's West Side

Seven people were injured, five seriously, in a car crash Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The crash took place around 4 a.m. in the intersection of Madison Street and Cicero Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Five people were sent to local hospitals where they were listed in serious condition. Two others were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officials have not released the victims' ages or any details about the nature of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.