7 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Illinois, including child; state total now 32

Illinois officials have announced seven new coronavirus cases in Illinois, including a child in Chicago, bringing the state total to 32.

The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon at a press conference with Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle and state health officials.

Pritzker also announced that all events having 250 people or more in attendance, private or public, should be canceled or postponed until May 1. He also mandated all events that would have 1,000 people or more be canceled immediately.

Lightfoot said all events in the city of Chicago that would have 1,000 people or more in attendance are canceled and banned, "period."

Pritzker also said he spoke with the heads of all major Chicago sports teams and asked them to cancel games, unless they can be played without fans, until May 1.

Pritzker said he is not ordering Illinois schools to close, "but we are monitoring the situation on a day to day basis." He also said he is asking every private business that is able to have employees work remotely to consider doing so immediately.

The seven news cases of COVID-19 include the following: In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a young boy. The child is in good condition and did not have to go to the hospital. In Kane County, a man in his 70s. In Cook County, two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s. In McHenry County, a man in his 60s.

Advertisement

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals, and they say they will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases.

The human coronavirus causes respiratory infections (colds), and gastroenteritis. Image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. Approximate viral diameter: 80 to 160 nm. (Photo by: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Imag Expand

At this time, there have been no deaths in Illinois from COVID-19.

“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day, sometimes hour by hour, but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus. The state will continue with containment efforts while also implementing mitigation strategies and we’re asking for your help in these efforts.”

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, had said she expects the number of cases in the city and state to “continue to grow.”

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

"With these new cases, we are seeing more spread in our community. If anyone is feeling symptoms, if they have had contact, they should notify their provider,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot announced that the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parades would be postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 119,000 have been infected, and more than 4,200 have died.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Associated Press contributed to this report.