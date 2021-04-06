7 shot after fight in Englewood: police

Seven people were shot after a fight Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., they got into a fight on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Justine Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the right arm, a 39-year-old man was struck in the left arm and abdomen, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 44-year-old and the 28-year-old are in fair condition, and the 39-year-old is in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the left foot, left arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 31, self-transported to Ignalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, police said. He was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.