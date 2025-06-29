Chicago crime: 7 people shot in separate incidents overnight, police say

The Brief Seven people were shot overnight in separate incidents across Chicago, police said. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 39, according to the Chicago Police Department.



Seven people were shot in separate incidents across Chicago between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Calumet Heights shooting

Officers responded to the 9100 block of S. Constance in Calumet Heights around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving his car when he drove past a group of three unknown people standing in the middle of the street.

The victim heard a loud noise and felt pain. He had been shot in the abdomen and drove himself to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

South Chicago shooting

Around 11:35 p.m., police responded to the 9000 block of S. Mackinaw Avenue in South Chicago, where a 31-year-old man had been shot.

He was driving when a white van kept driving up beside him, and someone with a gun opened fire at him. The victim had been shot in the left calf.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Englewood shooting

Officers responded to the 6300 block of S. Wentworth Avenue in Englewood around 11:48 p.m. where a 32-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was standing outside when a car drove past and someone from inside opened fire. The man was shot in the left foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Hermosa shooting

Around midnight, police learned that a 21-year-old woman had gone to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park after being shot.

She was standing outside in the 4700 block of W. Palmer Street in Hermosa when she was shot in the left thigh. The victim saw a dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene with two unknown offenders inside.

She took herself to the hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

West Chesterfield shooting

An 18-year-old man had gone to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot.

Police responded around 10 p.m. and learned that the victim had been inside his car in the 9300 block of S. Calumet Avenue in West Chesterfield when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot twice in the right leg and once in his left leg.

The victim was listed in good condition. Police said the victim was uncooperative and didn’t provide further details.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

West Englewood shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot while walking outside in the 5500 block of S. Ashland Avenue in West Englewood.

He had gone to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police responded around 12:30 a.m.

The victim had been shot in the right thigh and was listed in good condition. He was unable to provide any more information about the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Auburn Gresham shooting

Around 3:37 a.m., police responded to the 8500 block of S. Elizabeth Street in Auburn Gresham, where a 39-year-old man had been shot while standing outside.

A yellow car drove by, and an unknown offender opened fire. The victim was hit twice in the left arm.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The gunman fled the scene in the car.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.