7 shot Thursday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a 21-year-old woman grazed in a shooting in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

She was walking to her vehicle just before midnight in the 6400 block of South King Drive when she heard gunshots and dropped to the ground, Chicago police said. She realized she had suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue, police said.

The man suffered five gunshot wounds to the lower backside and three to the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said. He would not provide officers with any information about the shooting, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About two hours earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

Advertisement

The man, 31, was shot about 8:55 p.m. while he unloaded items from his vehicle in the 700 block of East 84th Place, police said. He ran to his apartment with five gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another man was critically wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 35, was shot in the abdomen about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Thursday afternoon a man was shot in the East Side neighborhood.

The man, 20, was walking about 3:25 p.m. when someone fired shots at him in the 10600 block of Avenue F, police said. He was struck in the foot and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded in an alley Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

A gunman approached about 2:40 p.m. and shot him in the leg in the 1800 block of West 71st Street, according to a statement from police. The man went to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment, police said. He was listed in fair-to-serious condition, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

In the day’s first reported attack, a 17-year-old boy took himself to a hospital after being shot near Horner Park on the border of the Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor neighborhoods.

The shooting happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Montrose Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Karie James. Shortly after, he walked into Swedish Hospital with a gunshot wound to his forearm, James said. He was listed in good condition.

Fifteen people were shot, four of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.