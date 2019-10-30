7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Seven people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

Four of those seven were shot in Englewood in three separate incidents throughout the day, including a man who was shot during a robbery in the South Side neighborhood.

The 54-year-old was in an alley about 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a handgun and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg, and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The suspected robber made off with the man’s property.

Two people are in custody after a woman allegedly shot a man in a wheelchair in Englewood.

A man and woman entered an apartment about 10:25 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Green Street and confronted a wheelchair-bound man, according to police.

The woman took out a gun and shot the 30-year-old man in the lower leg, police said. It was unclear what sparked the confrontation.

The man in the wheelchair met police outside and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man and the alleged shooter, a 34-year-old woman, police said. Charges are pending.

The day’s first reported shooting also happened in Englewood.

About 4 a.m., a 46-year-old man was standing in the doorway of a home in the 6400 block of South Normal Boulevard when another male fired shots from the sidewalk following an argument, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was in serious condition.

In other shootings around the city, a 28-year-old man was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking down the sidewalk about 8:48 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard when two males approached him, Chicago police said. One of them displayed a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the thigh. Both males ran off.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was wounded near Provident Hospital in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was seen walking with another male about 1:12 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Forrestville Avenue when shots were fired, police said. Provident Hospital is located on that block.

The man was struck in the shoulder, and he walked into the hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Security discovered that the 20-year-old was in possession of a handgun when he checked into the hospital, and he was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot about 10 minutes before in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 25-year-old woman was inside an apartment about 1 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th place when she was shot in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the morning, a 50-year-old woman was shot during a domestic argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

She was in a verbal altercation with a man inside a vehicle when he fired a gun and shot her in the thigh, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

The incident happened about 7:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Drexel Avenue, James said.

Paramedics took the woman to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, James said. The 60-year-old shooter, who the woman knew, has not been arrested.

A law enforcement source said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

Six people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings.