7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period.
According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight
- 4100 block of West Washington on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
- 200 block of North Kolin on Oct. 20 between 2:55 a.m. and 3:21 a.m.
- 4500 block of West Washington on Oct. 20 at midnight
- 4400 block of West Maypole on Oct. 20 at 8:35 p.m.
- 4500 block of West Fulton on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
- 4300 block of West West End on Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The offender is described as a Black male wearing a green winter jacket and a black ski mask.
If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.