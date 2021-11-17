7 wounded Tuesday in citywide shootings

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 17-year-old boy who was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West 55th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot and grazed in South Austin on the Northwest Side. The 32-year-old was riding in a car just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue when he was grazed in his face by gunfire, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s most recent reported shooting, a 40-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. About 11:05 p.m., he was traveling in his vehicle when he was shot at by someone on the street in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the lower back, and drove himself to St. Anthony Hospital. He was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is in fair condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.