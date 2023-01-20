7-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in Park Forest

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Friday afternoon in Park Forest.

Around 3:13 p.m., Park Forest police say the child was struck by a school bus in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

The child was seriously injured and life-saving measures were immediately started by family until police and paramedics arrived, police said.

The child was transported to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the bus involved is owned by Kickert Bus Company and was taking students from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 at the time of the incident.

The driver of the bus and witnesses were being interviewed by investigators, police said. It is not yet known if charges will be filed.

The school district and police are arranging for counselors to be available both over the weekend and beginning next week to provide services to students and staff.

"The men and women of the Park Forest Police Department grieves for the child’s family and for the tragic loss of this child’s life," Park Forest police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigators at 708-748-1309.