7-year-old Chicago boy killed in NW Indiana crash

A 7-year-old Chicago boy died Thursday after a semi crashed into his car on Interstate 90 in northwest Indiana.

Thatcher Swanson was riding in a Chevrolet Volt about 10:40 a.m. when the car came upon a stoppage over a bridge at mile marker 12, where people had left their vehicles to try and catch a stray dog that had jumped onto the expressway, Indiana State Police said.

A semi driving behind the Chevrolet did not slow down in time and slammed into the car, sending Swanson flying out of the back seat and killing him, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary with serious injuries, police said. They were expected to survive.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for about 6 hours.