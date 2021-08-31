700+ Crown Point students put into quarantine after 50 students and staff test positive

More than 700 students and staff in Northwest Indiana were put into quarantine last week because 47 students and 3 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Data provided by Crown Point Community School Corporation shows that during the week of August 23, students and staff at Crown Point High School were severely impacted:

Crown Point High School: 321 quarantined

Col. John Wheeler Middle School: 26 quarantined

Taft Middle School: 138 quarantined

Eisenhower Elementary: 62 quarantined

Jerry Ross Elementary: 52 quarantined

Lake Street Elementary: 23 quarantined

Macarthur Elementary: 15 quarantined

Solon Robinson Elementary: 14 quarantined

Timothy Ball Elementary: 42 quarantined

Winfield Elementary: 7 quarantined

Learning Center: 7 quarantined

The district has 9,821 students and staff total.

Students in Crown Point are allowed to decide whether to wear a mask.

Vaccinated students and staff who are determined to be a "close contact" with a COVID case do not have to quarantine if they are vaccinated and showing no symptoms, in accordance with Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

