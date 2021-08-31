700+ Crown Point students put into quarantine after 50 students and staff test positive
CROWN POINT, Indiana - More than 700 students and staff in Northwest Indiana were put into quarantine last week because 47 students and 3 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Data provided by Crown Point Community School Corporation shows that during the week of August 23, students and staff at Crown Point High School were severely impacted:
- Crown Point High School: 321 quarantined
- Col. John Wheeler Middle School: 26 quarantined
- Taft Middle School: 138 quarantined
- Eisenhower Elementary: 62 quarantined
- Jerry Ross Elementary: 52 quarantined
- Lake Street Elementary: 23 quarantined
- Macarthur Elementary: 15 quarantined
- Solon Robinson Elementary: 14 quarantined
- Timothy Ball Elementary: 42 quarantined
- Winfield Elementary: 7 quarantined
- Learning Center: 7 quarantined
The district has 9,821 students and staff total.
Students in Crown Point are allowed to decide whether to wear a mask.
Vaccinated students and staff who are determined to be a "close contact" with a COVID case do not have to quarantine if they are vaccinated and showing no symptoms, in accordance with Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.
