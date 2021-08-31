Expand / Collapse search

700+ Crown Point students put into quarantine after 50 students and staff test positive

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crown Point
FOX 32 Chicago

Cook County judge reverses decision to keep unvaccinated Chicago mom from son

Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

CROWN POINT, Indiana - More than 700 students and staff in Northwest Indiana were put into quarantine last week because 47 students and 3 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Data provided by Crown Point Community School Corporation shows that during the week of August 23, students and staff at Crown Point High School were severely impacted:

  • Crown Point High School: 321 quarantined
  • Col. John Wheeler Middle School: 26 quarantined
  • Taft Middle School: 138 quarantined
  • Eisenhower Elementary: 62 quarantined
  • Jerry Ross Elementary: 52 quarantined
  • Lake Street Elementary: 23 quarantined
  • Macarthur Elementary: 15 quarantined
  • Solon Robinson Elementary: 14 quarantined
  • Timothy Ball Elementary: 42 quarantined
  • Winfield Elementary: 7 quarantined
  • Learning Center: 7 quarantined

The district has 9,821 students and staff total.

Students in Crown Point are allowed to decide whether to wear a mask. 

Vaccinated students and staff who are determined to be a "close contact" with a COVID case do not have to quarantine if they are vaccinated and showing no symptoms, in accordance with Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP