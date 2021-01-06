71-year-old woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Gary

A 71-year-old woman was fatally struck by two vehicles Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

She was hit while crossing the street to return to her vehicle after leaving a restaurant in the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue, Gary police said.

As she was crossing the street, a vehicle driving north on Broadway Avenue slammed into her and threw her into the southbound lanes, where she was struck by another vehicle, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified her as 71-year-old Brenda Doby, of Gary. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

Further information was not immediately available.