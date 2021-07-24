72 shot, 11 fatally, since Friday night in Chicago

Seventy-two people were shot — eleven fatally, including a 17-year-old boy — in Chicago this weekend.

A man was shot and killed as he stood in front of a 24-hour convenience store Saturday evening on a busy street in Chatham on the South Side.

About 8:15 p.m., Theodore Smith standing outside the store in the 500 block of East 79th Street when someone walked up to him with a gun and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 44-year-old was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was an employee of the store and was smoking a cigarette when he was shot, a person at the scene told the Sun-Times.

On Saturday, a teenage boy was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The teens, 15 and 17, were in the backyard of a home about 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The other, 15, was struck in the stomach and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

At the same time, a man was shot to death in a drive-by in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people about 1:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue when someone inside a blue-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

Another teen was fatally shot Friday night in South Shore.

About 7:30 p.m., Janarrow Deberry was near the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Deberry, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At least seven other people were killed in shootings over the weekend.

In nonfatal shootings, five men were wounded in an attack early Sunday in Austin on the Northwest Side.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

They were gathered in the backyard of a home about 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a male suspect entered and opened fire, police said.

The men, 23, 30, 36, 48 and 50, suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body, police said. They were transported to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals, where they were stabilized.

Two people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The pair were standing in the street about 12:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ada Street when someone inside a black-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The teen boy, 17, was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. A man, 21, was also shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least sixty others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Sixty people were shot, 10 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.