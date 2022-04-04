73-year-old hospitalized after West Side basement fire

A man was hospitalized after a residential fire Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The fire started in the basement of a home around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to police.

A resident smelled smoke and alerted everyone to get out of the home, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Everyone was able to safely exit the residence but a 73-year-old man was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Advertisement

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.