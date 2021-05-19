75-year-old man charged with murder in East Garfield Park fatal shooting

article

A 75-year-old man is facing murder charges after shooting another man to death Monday in East Garfield Park.

Bernard Barry, of Lawndale, was arrested in his home hours after he allegedly shot and killed Tyran Evans, 42, in the 300 block of North California Avenue, Chicago police said.

Evans was standing outside about 3:05 p.m. when Barry allegedly drove by and fired shots from inside the vehicle, police said.

The 42-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Barry was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.

He is due back in court Wednesday.