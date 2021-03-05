75-year-old man reported missing from Lake View

article

A 75-year-old man was reported missing Friday from Lake View on the North Side.

Fred Romano was last seen about 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 1400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Romano as a 6-foot, 190-pound man with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a dark blue coat and light blue pants when he went missing, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Romano is known to frequent the Burger King at Clark Street and Irving Park Road, the Popeyes at Ashland Avenue and Irving Park Road and the CVS at Southport and Addison avenues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.