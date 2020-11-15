75-year-old man riding bicycle killed in crash

A driver fatally struck a 75-year-old cyclist Friday in west suburban Cicero.

Efren Avitia was biking about 10 a.m. near 31st Street and Austin Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Avitia was pronounced dead early Saturday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy Sunday ruled Avitia’s death an accident, saying he died of complications from multiple blunt force injuries suffered during the collision, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A spokesman for the Town of Cicero did not immediately respond to a request for details about the incident.