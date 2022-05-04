$750,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago area

Someone in the Chicago area just got $750,000 richer!

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a Citgo gas station in suburban La Grange for Monday's midday drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers for the May 2 drawing. The winning numbers are: 2-15-16-22-37.

The Citgo that sold the ticket is located at 2 North Brainard Avenue. The gas station will receive a bonus of $7,500 — 1% of the prize amount — for selling the winning ticket.

More than 16,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in the Luck Day Lotto drawing. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery urges all winners to write their names on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they claim their prize.

For more information or to buy lottery tickets online, visit HERE.