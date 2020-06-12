77 more people die from COVID-19 in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Friday said another 77 people died from the coronavirus, raising the statewide death toll to 6,260.

There are also another 595 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state has now counted a total of 131,198 cases of the disease.

The newly reported deaths in Cook County range in age from two men in their 30s to a woman who was more than 100 years old, IDPH said.

Within the last day, laboratories have performed 24,774 tests for a total of 1,147,101, according to IDPH.