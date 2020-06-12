77 more people die from COVID-19 in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Friday said another 77 people died from the coronavirus, raising the statewide death toll to 6,260.
There are also another 595 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state has now counted a total of 131,198 cases of the disease.
The newly reported deaths in Cook County range in age from two men in their 30s to a woman who was more than 100 years old, IDPH said.
Within the last day, laboratories have performed 24,774 tests for a total of 1,147,101, according to IDPH.