78-year-old man reported missing from Chicago

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 78-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday from his Chicago home.

Robert Barksdale, who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before, was last seen around 9 a.m., according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Barksdale lived in Elmwood Park previously and may be in the area of Harlem and North avenues.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered button down shirt, light blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.